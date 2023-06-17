Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 7,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

