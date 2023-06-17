Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,578,000.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

