Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,131,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

CM opened at $44.13 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

