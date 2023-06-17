Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $44.13 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

