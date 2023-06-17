NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.48

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.58, with a volume of 118446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

