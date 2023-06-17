NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $212.66

NFT (NFT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $634,246.96 and approximately $212.66 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,464.22 or 1.00043017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01652034 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

