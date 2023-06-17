NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 8,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
