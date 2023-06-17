NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 8,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 334,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 0.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 427,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NI by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

