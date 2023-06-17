Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$73.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.019661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

