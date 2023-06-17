NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

