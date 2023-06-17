NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

