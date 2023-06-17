NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 14,445,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,429. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.