nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 574,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 998.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

