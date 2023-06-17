Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Contrast

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $410.91 million 1.93 $15.10 million $0.42 9.02 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.08 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

40.4% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 37.03% 16.91% 10.10% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nordic American Tankers and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.52%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats United Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

