Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.67.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

