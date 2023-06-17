Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) EVP Daniel S. Farkas Sells 38,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

