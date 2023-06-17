NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.21

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 28959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NSK Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

NSK Company Profile

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Articles

