NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $3,200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 21,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,924. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

