NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.