Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 32,124 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,412,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,721,833. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVCT opened at $18.10 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

