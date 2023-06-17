NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 3.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,061,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,560,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

NXU Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXU by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NXU in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXU in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

