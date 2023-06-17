NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 3.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,061,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,560,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
NXU Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXU by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NXU in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXU in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
About NXU
Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXU (NXU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for NXU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.