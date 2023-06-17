Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $265.77 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $265.77 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.01 or 0.06515303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04587485 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,536,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

