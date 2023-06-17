Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

OVTZ opened at $0.08 on Friday. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.