Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
OVTZ opened at $0.08 on Friday. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
