OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in OMRON during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMRON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. OMRON has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, FA system equipment, motion/drives, robotics, energy saving support/environmental equipment, power supplies/peripheral equipment, etc.

