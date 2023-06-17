OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Update

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 486,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

