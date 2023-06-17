OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 in the last ninety days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

