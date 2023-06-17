OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OMF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

