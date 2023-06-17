OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Down 4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 348,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 590,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock valued at $122,567,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

