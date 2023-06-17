Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0483

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $46.50 million and $815,217.64 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,459.99 or 1.00032842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04821967 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $903,659.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.