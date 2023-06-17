Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.75 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00023134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and $15.21 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.47400127 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $24,662,600.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

