Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,528,000 after buying an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after buying an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,533,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after buying an additional 137,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

