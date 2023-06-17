OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Ajay Mehra Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $122.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.