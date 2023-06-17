Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$2.60

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Osino Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Osino Resources stock opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$169.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osino Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

