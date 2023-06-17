Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,351 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

