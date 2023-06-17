Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $192,820.81 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,503.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00291108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00514247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00402338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,526,055 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

