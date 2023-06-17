Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXIG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,665 ($33.35) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,701.39, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.