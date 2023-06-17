Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXIG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,665 ($33.35) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,701.39, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

About Oxford Instruments

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

