PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 5,007,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

