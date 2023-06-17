Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Lessened by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,237,222. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.