Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 114,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,291,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PALI has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group raised Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Palisade Bio Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter.
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.
