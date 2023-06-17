Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Paltalk Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,132. Paltalk has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paltalk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

