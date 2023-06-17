Park National Corp OH Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

