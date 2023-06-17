Park National Corp OH Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

