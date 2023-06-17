Park National Corp OH Has $33.90 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

