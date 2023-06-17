Park National Corp OH Has $414,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

Fastenal stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

