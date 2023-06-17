Park National Corp OH Has $492,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

