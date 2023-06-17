Park National Corp OH Has $674,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

