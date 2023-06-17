Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

