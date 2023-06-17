Park National Corp OH Sells 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

