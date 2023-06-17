Park National Corp OH Sells 180 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

