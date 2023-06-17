Park National Corp OH Sells 62 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average is $370.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

