Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $1.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007256 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

